Nephi Jessop

Wayman

8/02/1988 - 3/07/2019

Nephi Jessop Wayman was born to Marcus and Teresa Wayman in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was their 10th child. He was welcomed by all of his siblings with open arms. Nephi had an enormous heart. He enjoyed camping with his wife Amilya, children Zedaki and Sage and anyone else he could muster up to the mountains. He loved his pigeons, shooting guns, gardening and hanging with his friends and brothers in the backyard where he lived.

Nephi was preceded in death by his Father Marcus. Nephi leaves behind his wife Amilya, son Zedaki Dee, daughter Emmory Sage, his mother Teresa, a large family and many friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.), where friends and family may visit Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Drive.

