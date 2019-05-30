Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelson Family Mortuary
4780 N. University Avenue
Provo, UT
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Springville LDS 7th Ward
1785 East 400 South
Springville, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Springville LDS 7th Ward
1785 East 400 South
Springville, UT
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 E. Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nephi Head
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nephi Lawrence Head Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

In Loving Memory
Nephi Lawrence Head, Jr., age 89, passed away on May 26, 2019 in Springville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Springville LDS 7th Ward, 1785 East 400 South, Springville, UT. A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Avenue, Provo and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3rd at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, UT. To read the obituary and express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from May 30 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now