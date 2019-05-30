|
In Loving Memory
Nephi Lawrence Head, Jr., age 89, passed away on May 26, 2019 in Springville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Springville LDS 7th Ward, 1785 East 400 South, Springville, UT. A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 2nd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Avenue, Provo and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3rd at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, UT. To read the obituary and express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from May 30 to May 31, 2019