|
|
Netha Jane (Smith) Heath
1938~2019
Our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend was reunited with her Heavenly Father on June 16, 2019. She was born January 8, 1938 in Fuquay Springs, North Carolina to Callis Daniel Smith and Mary Lee Lawrence. She married her eternal companion, Charles William Heath on August 8, 1958 in the Los Angeles Temple. They had eight children: Stephen (Peggy), Linda McIntire (Donald), Mark, Theresa Gibson (Kerry), Michael, Eric (Shayla), Jared (Lisa) and Benjamin (Jennifer.)
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 19th from 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road. Services will be held at the LDS chapel at 8435 South 2700 West on Thursday, June 20th at 12:00 noon, where a viewing will precede services from 11-11:45 a.m. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park. For the complete obituary please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 18, 2019