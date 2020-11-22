1944 ~ 2020

Thursday November 19, 2020, one of the great humanitarians of the 2nd half of the Twentieth century passed: Newel Branson Call, born May 26th 1944 to Amy Brinton Call and Newel Thorstrum Call.

He spent most of his growing up years in Portland, Oregon where he felt compelled to play excellently every sport at Lincoln High school -he also was school President. He spent his final school summer on an oil supply tanker in the South Pacific, where he was an oil wiper to pay for anticipated expenses for college. He had paid for all expenses & clothes, etc since age 8.

He accepted a full scholarship to Harvard College where he also lettered in B, B, & F (he excelled at sports). He interrupted his studies for an LDS German mission & the ensuing military debt in the Marine Corp (where he also played inter military basketball). He graduated Harvard in 1970.

That summer he married Kathleen Lach in the Salt Lake Temple and started Duke Medical School in Durham, North Carolina on scholarship. His first 2 children (Lisa Lynn Call Franklin & Erin Kathleen Call) were born there. He did an Internship at the U of U in internal medicine, then went to residency at UCLA in Jules Stein's Ophthalmology School. This was followed by a UCLA Oculoplastic fellowship and a final Orbital Oculoplastic Fellowship at the world famous Moorefield Road Eye hospital in London, where he moved his family when his youngest son was 3 months and lived on savings and night work.

While a resident in LA he supported his growing family by working nights in the county hospital. Travis Branson Call and Thomas Tyler Call were born at UCLA also. He also had the opportunity during that period to take a rotation in Tegucigalpa Honduras which changed the course of his medical practicing life, igniting his love for humanitarian service.

He set up the first Oculoplastic Eye practice in Salt Lake in 1980, where he was associated with all the local hospitals' ER's, also in St George & Idaho, since he was the only eye trauma Dr. in those regions at that time. After medical training, he paid off any debts by working for the royal family of Arabia in Riyadh for 4 months. He returned to his new and final daughter - Suzanna Call Hobbs - and private practice in 1983.

His 120 hours a week internship became a routine 80 hours a week for the next 30 years. He consistently interrupted his practice with his gratis work in 60 nations of the world - training Dr.s in the complicated trauma and tumor surgeries (not yet had among them) so they could stay in their own countries to maintain their own poor. He worked with local contacts to establish surgical facilities, arranging for them to receive outside funding and supplies in return for a guaranteed number of gratis surgeries. Most countries took 4 or 5 return visits, several 15 to 20. He made wonderful friends and colleagues wherever he worked, often using rustic equipment, school tables or antiquated operating rooms, praising their local Dr.s' skills, intellect and dedication. He trained U of U eye residents at the Veterans Hospital, was Chief of Surgical Staff at LDS Hospital, and Chief of Ophthalmology at Primary Children's Hospital.

He served many thousands here and thousands more abroad. He helped establish Deseret International - a humanitarian eye charity, and then worked in the emerging Church of Jesus Christ vision initiative, traveling frequently on their behalf while still travelling privately. He was present and active in the Haiti earthquake of 2010.

He served another mission in Chile with his wife in 2015-17 as medical consult for the country's LDS missionaries. He told every missionary he met to go to medical school because he loved the humanitarian service opportunities it provided. After returning to SL, he developed Alzheimer's and died in his home amid the chaos and noise of a happy family (& most of his 13 grandchildren) surrounding him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store