Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Newel Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Newel David Ward


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Newel David Ward Obituary
Newel D. Ward
1924 ~ 2019
Newel David Ward, devoted husband, dedicated father, supportive grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully in Salt Lake City, UT July 6, 2019. He was born in Declo, ID to George David Ward and Laura Amelia Rohlfing, August 25, 1924. After graduating from Declo High School, he worked at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. In Salt Lake he met Celia Jane Thayne-the love of his life. They were married February 4, 1943 in the Salt Lake City Temple. Newel served in the United States Army during WWII. After the war, Newel worked at St. Regis Paper Company for 47 years, and as a part-time electrician. Newel was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Funeral Services: July 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT. Viewing: 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to funeral. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates. Please go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary and to leave condolences.
logo

Published in Deseret News from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now