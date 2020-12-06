Newell Keith Johnson
1935 ~ 2020
Keith Johnson, age 85, peacefully passed away December 4, 2020. He died as he lived, surrounded by his loving and devoted family who remained faithfully by his side.
Keith was born March 19, 1935 in Granger, UT. He was raised there by his hard working father and loving stepmother, Newell Johnson and Dorothy Rasmussen. His mother, Caroline Kendrick passed away when he was 6 yrs old. He worked alongside his dad on the farm and learned to work hard. Dad worked at and retired from Kennecott Copper Corp. He went to Cyprus High and later married the love of his life, Mary Lou Perkins. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Mary passed away after 60 years of marriage. They have 5 children, Julie (Tom) Moser, Joe (Melinda) Johnson, Jina (Boyd) Johnson, Jeff (Jennifer) Johnson and Jami (Brent) Madsen.
Later, Keith married Anita Chapman, who was a loving and devoted companion. Keith was a dedicated husband, father, gramps and great gramps and considered his family his most valuable possession. He loved traveling with them and attended any event or games they were involved in.
Dad had a very firm testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and often shared that testimony to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren by his love and example. Mom and dad served a mission in St George, UT where they developed a love of the area and made many lifetime friends.
Dad is survived by Anita, his sons and daughters and brother in law Dave Hanks. He is proceeded in death by his parents, his loving wife Mary and his four sisters Shirley (Jay) Barton, Carolyn (Dave) Hanks, Bessie (Sam) Talbot and Marcella (Glen) Farnsworth.
The funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 10th at noon at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home located at 1007 W South Jordan Parkway South Jordan, UT. The services will be live streamed at www.jenkins-soffe.com
. A viewing will be held the same day at Jenkins-Soffe from 10:30 to 11:30.