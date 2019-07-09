Nicholas Gustave Wille

1932 ~ 2019

Nicholas Gustave Wille, "The CANDY MAN", born April 19, 1932, passed away July 2, 2019. Our loving father Passed away peacefully at his home Due to complications from cancer. He lived his life that was full and on his terms. He served proudly in the Korean War as a Paratrooper. He was an amazing father to four sons. We are so thankful to have had him in our lives for as long as we did. He had a love for body building at a young age. He loved to ride his motorcycle right up to the age of 86. He took his last jump from a plane at the age of 80 with his son Nick. He was always quick to share his wisdom with anyone that was willing to listen. Pop never told us what we wanted to hear, he told us what we needed to hear. We know that he is at peace now and reunited with his parents his sisters and Brother. Pop you will always be our hero, till we see you again. Pop is Survived by his four sons Nick, Rick, Steven and George, 10 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. www.broomheradfuneralhome.com



Published in Deseret News on July 9, 2019