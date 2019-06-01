Resources More Obituaries for Nicholas Galanis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nicholas John (Nick) Galanis III

Obituary Condolences Flowers Nicholas (Nick) John

Galanis III

1955 ~ 2019

Nicholas (Nick) John Galanis III, passed away May 17th, 2019 at the age of 63 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Nick was born on October 26th, 1955 in Kodiak, Alaska; to Robert (Bob) and Beverly Galanis. Nick was raised in Salt Lake City, where he attended Judge Memorial High School and Westminster College. While at Judge Memorial, Nick met LeeAnn Robertson, the love of his life, whom he later married. Nick was a devoted husband and a supportive father to their only child Nicholas IV and loved his twin grandchildren (Nicholas V and Avery) more than anything.

Nick was a passionate and charismatic man who lived an adventurous life and who loved fishing and the outdoors and loved being around others, always very much enjoying a good gathering. Nick's zest, energy and passion for life will forever be dearly missed.

In 1988, with very little money in his pocket, while chasing his personal dream he ventured out and created his own business "West Coat, Inc". For those who knew Nick, his most distinguishing feature was his calloused hands, which were earned through the years of building his business and providing for his family. Though he faced many trials and tribulations throughout his life, his greatest challenge was dealing with the effects of a severe brain injury, which he suffered in 1992 during an industrial accident. After being in a coma for over 30-days, Nick beat the odds of survival and began his long journey of recovery. Although this accident affected him for the balance of his life, LeeAnn devoted her life to caring for Nick and never left his side. Despite the limiting affects from this injury on both his mental and physical capabilities, Nick persevered, never complained and still maintained a drive to better himself and all of those around him. The family would like to thank Craig Fitch for both his longtime friendship and assistance with Nick's long-term care.

Nick is survived by his wife, LeeAnn, son, Nicholas IV (Mindy); grand-children Nicholas V and Avery. He is also survived by his brothers Rob (Janae), Victor (Maryjane), sister Nannette (Kelly) Chapman. Preceded in death by; father- Robert Galanis, mother- Beverly Galanis; sister- Tonya Galanis; brother in-laws; John Soto and J.D. Childers. A celebration of Nick's life will be held at a later date.

Published in Deseret News from June 1 to June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries