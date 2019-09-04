|
Nicholas Willis Welch
1937 ~ 2019
Nicholas "Nick" Willis Welch, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, graduated from earth life Tuesday morning, September 3. 2019.
Nick was born on March 21, 1937 in Logan, Utah to Nicholas Eugene and Ruby Willis Welch. Growing up he lived in Paradise, Nibley and Brigham City, Utah. He married Janet Craner in the Logan Temple on September 23, 1959. They lived in Brigham City, North Ogden, Fairview and American Fork, Utah.
Nick worked for Thiokol, McKay-Dee Hospital, and IHC Corporate offices. He had many hobbies including stamp collecting, fishing and sewing. One of his favorite pass times was home construction, he did much of the work on many of their homes. Perhaps he was most famous among family and friends for his Sunday afternoon hot rolls.
Nick was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions, his favorite being Scoutmaster. As a young elder he served a mission to Hawaii and later served with Janet in Hawaii, Ghana, Colorado, Barbados, Sixth Crossing Wyoming and Vancouver Canada. They also served as humanitarian missionaries in American Fork and as service missionaries at the Provo MTC.
He is survived by his wife Janet, children: Wendy (Brian) Allred, Becky (Troy) Judkins, Harold (Jenny) Welch, Patti (Mike) Thompson, David (Katie) Welch, Christine (Randy) Green, Brad (Valerie) Welch and Peter Tang. They have 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters: Alta (Elmer) Richards, Thora (Ken) Dickamore, Jeanne (Lowell) Anderson, and a daughter Lori Jeanne.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 7, at 11:00 am at the North Ogden 15th Ward Chapel, 770 East 2100 North, North Ogden, Utah, where a viewing will be held prior from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. Viewings will also be held in American Fork on Thursday from 6-8 pm at Warenski Funeral home, 1776 North 900 East, and on Friday from 6-8 pm at the North Ogden Lundquist Mortuary, 2140 North 400 East. Interment in the Ben Lomond North Ogden City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Quail Meadow assisted living and Bristol Hospice.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to LDS Humanitarian and Missionary funds.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 4, 2019