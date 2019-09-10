Home

1949 ~ 2019
Our beloved Father, Grandfather, and Brother, Nick Velis died on September 6, 2019 of long-standing health problems. He was born in Ely, Nevada, October 1, 1949, to Alexander N. Velis and Georgia Senes Velis. He was a son of first generation Greek immigrants looking for a better life in America. They came here and worked hard in the mines, bars, and restaurants and became successful entrepreneurs.
He leaves behind his loving wife Diana and five children: Brian (Sondra) Motes, Kari (John) Baransky, Georgia (Russell) Tittensor, Kristina Velis, and Alexandra (Jarom) Jones. He adored his grandchildren: Brian, Jr. and Xena Motes, Matthew, Nick, and John Aaron Baransky, Gia Tittensor, and Ava and Aristotle Jones.
His cherished siblings are Steve (Penny) Velis, Anna (Damon) Kirchmeier, Elene (Rex) Campbell, Cindy Senes Flores and Charmaine D'Amico-Slinkard.
He was a Vietnam War Veteran and earned three Bronze Stars, two with "V" device, and a Purple Heart, and other awards.
He was well-known in the hospitality business, owning The 27th Street Grill, and The Grill on Washington Boulevard. He had earlier run The National Tavern, and co-managed The Golden Spike Club (Athens Club).
The viewing will be held at Lindquist mortuary from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday Sept. 10, 2019 The funeral will be held Sept. 11th 2019, at 11:00 am at the Transfiguration Greek Church Ogden 674 42nd Street So. Ogden. Father Patrick O'Rourke officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery Salt Lake City.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 10, 2019
