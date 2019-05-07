1939 ~ 2019

In loving memory of Nicolaas (Nico) deJonge, loving and devoted husband to Leslie Jensen deJonge, Nick passed away May 2, 2019. He was born in Rotterdam, Holland on February 19, 1939 to Elisabeth Dewitt and Nicolaas deJonge. He immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 10 with his parents, sister and brother settling in Salt Lake City, Utah.

After serving in the 101st airborne, he worked his way through school and graduated with a Jurist Doctorate from the University Utah Law School. He was an advocate for his clients with a devotion to custody cases. He had a love for soccer and a passion for travel with the love of his life, Leslie. Venturing on over 30 cruises and visiting an endless number of countries. Walking through their home is like taking a trip around the globe as you view the vast collection of memorabilia.

Nicolaas and Leslie had a love for animals, having many themselves and never passing by an animal in need. Not only was their home filled with fur babies but you would walk into his law office and find a beloved kitty on the printer and having full run of the office.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Pieter.

He is survived by his son Brandon, sister Elisabeth and his wife Leslie. He was dearly loved for his fun loving sense of humor and the games he played with Leslie's family. He leaves behind many brothers in laws, a sister in law and nephews and nieces who especially enjoyed the games at Christmas.

As requested by Nick a celebration of life took place while he was with us here on earth. His final resting place will be in the mountains of Southern Utah. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of Utah.

