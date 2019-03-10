Niklaus Bernhard Looser

Sept. 2, 1933 - Mar. 5, 2019

Niklaus Bernhard Looser born September 2, 1933 passed away peacefully March 5, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is reunited with his Heavenly Father and Sweetheart.

He was born to Josef Looser and Verena (Baumgartner) Looser in St. Gallen, Switzerland. In June of 1953 at the age of 19 he came to the United States of America where he began to work and shortly thereafter enlisted in the US Army in December of 1954. He Served in Colorado and Texas. He was Honorably Discharged in November of 1962. On April 17, 1964 he married his Sweetheart Susanna Erika Ritter in the Salt Lake Temple. They resided in Sacramento CA and were blessed with 3 children. In 1971 the family moved to Salt Lake City Utah where they raised their family. Niklaus was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He and Susi served a mission in the Swiss Temple from January 1999 to August 2000 and loved the time they were able serve in their homeland.

Preceded in death by his parents, two sisters (Anna and Elsie), a brother (Joe), his youngest daughter Esther in 1997 and his sweetheart Susanna in 2009. He is survived by two brothers (Jacob & Jared), his daughter Elizabeth Palmer and her husband Lans, his son Jared and his wife Lana, grandchildren: Teresa, Joshua (Bobbi), Tiffany (Kyle), Erin, Tanner, Dani (DJ), Kylee, Jocelyn and Tyler, great grandchildren: Brylee, Elora, Paisley and Zaylee, and his second family at Alta Ski Resort (The Wild Old Bunch). He did what he loved serving and skiing up until January 30, 2019. He is greatly loved and will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parkway 9th ward, 10206 South 3200 West, South Jordan, Ut. Friends and family may call Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2350 East 1300 South, SLC, Ut. and Saturday March 16, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Church prior to the services. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates. Online condolences may be made at www.LarkinCares.com



