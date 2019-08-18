|
Noel Judd Williams quietly passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born at home in Grantsville, Utah on June 3, 1930 to Clyde and Annie Judd Williams. He was the ninth of eleven children. He is survived by his wife Marilyn Inez Hutchinson Williams, brother Ross Williams (Nancy), his six children - Richard Noel Williams (Stacy), Kenneth Vincent Williams (Anita), Diane Carrie Burr (Terry), Janet Ann Anderson (Scott), Karen Lyn Spanbauer (Eric), Jacqueline Louise Terry (Matt), and 25 grandchildren and over 43 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Woods Cross 1st Ward, 2064 South 800 West. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, and Saturday morning 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment-Bountiful City Cemetery. Full obituary at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2019