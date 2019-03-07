Services Memorial service 4:00 PM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saint building 690 North 400 West Centerville , UT View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Nola Greaves Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nola Cathryn Calderwood "Cathy" Greaves

June 14, 1941 ~ March 4, 2019

Nola Cathryn "Cathy" Calderwood Greaves was the youngest of three sisters born to Eva Hallman and Frank Calderwood. Her parents were attentive, loving, and meticulous in caring for their children and their home and passed those traits onto their daughters. Cathy was a member of the first graduating class at Highland High. She then attended University of Utah for a time. Cathy worked for many years as a secretary before being promoted to sales where she won numerous awards for her efforts. Though being a single parent is never easy, Cathy was a single mom at a time period when it was particularly difficult. She raised her two sons with consistent strength and courage. Cathy always did what needed to be done, did it well, and finished it early. She was physically active, enjoying tennis, golf, and skiing. She happily embarrassed her kids by breaking into little dances while walking in the mall or on the street, often proclaiming, "Oh! I love to dance!" On the other hand, Cathy avoided both sunlight and limelight and was pretty convinced she was allergic to both. She stated opinions so definitively that it was easy to miss that she actually was extremely private, keeping her real thoughts, emotions, fears, and disappointments tucked away as much as possible. She detested bananas and asking for help with anything. Cathy was fiercely loyal to her family, having no doubt (and not allowing anyone else to doubt) that her kids, their wives, and grandkids were the most talented, most intelligent, and most amazing humans ever, even as she told them they needed a haircut or corrected their driving. She did not believe in excess in anything except for jigsaw puzzles and spoiling grandchildren. She cared for her beloved Daddy for fifteen years and cared for her neighbors for many more. In her later years when she could not venture from her home, her front porch became the gathering spot for the neighborhood to check in with each other and visit about the day. She will be missed by her community and her family; but envisioning her being able to breathe deeply and move freely without pain for the first time in many years, while rejoining her predeceased beloved parents and sister Frances provides much comfort. Cathy is survived by her sister MaryBeth Anderson, her sons and their spouses, Kevin (Denise) Greaves of Bountiful and Roger (Natalie) Greaves of Boise and her grandchildren, Caleb, Aspen, Sawyer, Piper, and Henry Greaves. A Memorial Service will be held at on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saint building, 690 North 400 West, Centerville, Utah.

