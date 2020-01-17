Home

Nola Lou Adams


1931 - 2020
Nola Lou Adams
1931 ~ 2020
Nola Lou Keller Adams passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020, at her home in West Jordan. She was born on January 11, 1931, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Gilbert and Margaret Keller. She married Leo Gerard Adams. Nola is survived by her son David Adams and her three daughters, Julie Burton, Chris Waters and Ghayl Adams; 4 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo and a brother, Gordon Keller. Funeral services will be on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 12:00 pm at the Westbrook 1st Ward, 6500 South Dixie Drive, West Jordan, Utah. A viewing will be held at the church from 11:00 - 11:45 am. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 17, 2020
