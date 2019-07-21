Nola Moulton Day

1939~2019

Nola was born May 17, 1939 in Heber City, Utah to Nephi Moulton and Ione Andrus Moulton. She passed away on July 18, 2019 after enduring Kidney and Liver Disease for many years. She married Kent Roundy Day in 1959 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple and together they had 9 children, 36 grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren. She had 4 Brothers and 2 Sisters.

Shortly after Nola was born, her family moved to Kansas and then moved back to Utah where she grew up. Nola graduated from Murray High School in 1957, where she enjoyed sewing,cooking, learning shorthand, Booster Club and was a Flag Carrier for the Band. She received a Scholarship in Fine Arts at the University of Utah and attended for a short time. She then served a stake mission in Salt Lake City and became the mission secretary for a time. She met her future husband on a blind date and they married soon after. She was an amazing cook and always made everything from scratch. She was a wonderful, dedicated, patient mother raising a family of 7 Boys and 2 Girls. She was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she served in the Relief Society, Primary and as a Temple Worker and had an unwavering testimony. She was a kind, gentle, strong woman and was loved by many.

She always made sure she gave her grandchildren and great grandchildren special attention and always remembered every birthday with a card. We love you Mom and we will miss you always, thank you for all you taught us.

Nola leaves behind her Children, Todd (Stephanie) Day, April (Val) Brown, Lon (Trudie) Day, Val (Jennifer) Day, Dixon (Jennifer) Day, Amber (Will) Peterson, Nolan Day. Also, her Sister LuWana (Leroy) Richardson.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Son Ryan, Son Jeran, Parents, Sister Alveretta, Brother Don, Brother Joseph, Brother Leland and brother Wayne.

She will be laid to rest in the Highland City Cemetery with funeral services being held in the Highland LDS Chapel located at 10962 North 6400 West Highland Utah on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. Friends and Family may visit Friday Evening, July 26th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church and again from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at serenityfhs.com

Published in Deseret News from July 21 to July 25, 2019