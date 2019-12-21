|
Nolan Dale Wahlen
12/16/1957 - 12/19/2019
Nolan Dale Wahlen, born December 16, 1957 in Salt Lake City Utah, to Nolan Thomas and Bonnie LaVon Wahlen, peacefully passed away December 19, 2019 after a brave and valiant battle with cancer. Nolan fought hard with his trademark quiet demeanor, with complete dignity and grace through the end. He earned his stripes.
We can't visualize the world without Nolan in it, yet are grateful for the deep love, connection and purpose with an enormous circle of those who love and adore him. Nolan you are loved beyond measure. You radiate with us forever and we see you in all the beauty of the world.
The evening Nolan decided to begin letting go was filled with such warmth, understanding and love. Nolan's precious children, Scott, dear mother, family and loving friends near and far listened to beautiful Christmas music together in a place of calmness and love. The circle and connections remain strong and unbroken. For we are each on the same path, and what an honor to help Nolan onto his next journey.
Nolan loved life and exploring the earth. Plants, animals, the oceans, mountains, rain forests, deserts and all living things. He gently cared for countless creatures, in particular those in trouble needing love and attention. He could nurture anything to health and quietly did so. He created beauty wherever he went, growing plants from all points of the globe, and selflessly giving them away to anyone who showed interest. He would give anything to anyone. Generous, loving, hard-working, humorous and understated. Nolan gave his all to everything he did and made friends everywhere. Nolan worked for many years with his dad, brothers and extended family at Wahlen Brothers Furniture and Nole's Nursery, where he cherishes those relationships. People loved Nolan deeply, and he loved them. We will miss everything about him and treasure his spirit and energy forever.
Scott, you are a true angel and pure soul. Selfless, unconditional, loving and nurturing. Nolan loved you dearly, thank you for the companionship, constant caring and compassion. We are so grateful we are family.
Jessica, Whitney, Abbie and Chelsea, Christopher, Caitlyn and Savannah, your dad adores each of you and you are his forever treasures. He loves you and knows you love him dearly. The bond and circle is forever.
A special thank you to each of the angels at LDS Hospital whose expertise, caring and compassion will never be forgotten. Thank you for your kindness and generosity of spirit, you are extraordinary. Nolan loved you all and we love you.
Nolan is predeceased by his beloved father Nolan Thomas Wahlen, cherished grandparents, aunts, uncles and others he loved. He is survived by his loving partner, Scott Ed Powell; loving mother Bonnie; beloved children Jessica, Whitney, Abbie and Chelsea, Christopher, Caitlyn and Savannah and their mother Robyn; grandchildren Ava, Declan and Julien; adoring siblings Kim and Jeff Swain, Tom and Dao, Carl and Holly, Mitch and Wendy McCann, Steve and Jeanette; adoring circle of nieces and nephews; cousins, aunts, uncles and dear friends everywhere. You all mean the world to Nolan and he knows you love him.
We are heartbroken and forever changed, yet so grateful Nolan graced our lives. We are honored to celebrate Nolan's life and legacy.
Friends are invited to greet the family during the viewing on Sunday, December 22nd from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 23rd at 11:00 AM at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South, Salt Lake City. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
