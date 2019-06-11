Services Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Road Sandy , UT 84092 (801) 571-2771 Viewing 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Road Sandy , UT 84092 View Map Viewing 10:30 AM - 11:45 AM Cottonwood Stake Center 1830 East 6400 South Salt Lake City , UT View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Cottonwood Stake Center 1830 East 6400 South Salt Lake City , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Nolan Wahlen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nolan Thomas Wahlen

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Nolan Thomas

Wahlen

July 7, 1935 - June 7, 2019

Nolan Thomas Wahlen brightened our lives and lifted our spirits when he entered this world on July 7, 1935. Born to Edwin Carl and Maud Amelia Wahlen, he was raised in a large, loving family in Murray Utah. His father immigrated from Sweden and the family instilled a strong work ethic, honesty, faith, humor and fun, compassion, and testimony of Jesus Christ. Dad lived these qualities throughout his life. He was hard working till the end, compassionate and cared deeply about others, especially the underserved and downtrodden. Honest and fair, generous to a fault and kind without guile.

Dad left this world on June 7, 2019. He simply needed a rest.

Nolan married the love of his life, Bonnie LaVon Anthony, on July 3, 1957, and was later sealed for time and all eternity in the Jordan River Temple. They were literally inseparable, loved each other deeply, and lived each moment for the other. They served faithfully for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Phoenix Arizona Mission on the Navaho Reservation in 2007-2008. Dad had great love for the people, and he and mom brought light and joy while giving of themselves. They made deep and meaningful relationships, and in turn were humbled and honored to have served.

Dad and Mom raised six children on a large property in a small house in Murray and gave them quite the childhood. Lots of open space, ditches, canals, all kinds of animals, beautiful birds, big Christmases and Valentines, and room to explore the earth. Mom and Dad are wonderful parents, grandparents and great-grandparents, friends, and our forever protectors.

Nolan was a beautiful person who created beautiful things. He started his career making high quality furniture with his father and brothers. They ran a well-respected and honest business, Wahlen Bros. Furniture, for many years. Dad was a great horticulturalist from a young age, thus the beginning of the beloved Nole's Nursery. He worked daily side by side with his beloved wife, sons and their families. Nolan was humble, yet larger than life with his customers. He knew them by name and made sure everyone was treated fairly and well taken care of. His nurseries are a slice of heaven.

Nolan has such love for nature and all living things. He was an avid outdoorsman, respectful hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed countless times with his sons, family and friends in the outdoors. He loved beautiful Kamas Valley, fishing and spending time there with loved ones. Everyone was a friend to Nolan. He struck up conversations with people everywhere because he cared. Dad was a real character with a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh and a great love of sweets. He was one of a kind.

Nolan cherished his family, friends, and ward members, and we all loved him. Dad loved the priesthood and was a true Christian. Selfless, generous and would help anyone in need. We are so honored he was our husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, mentor and friend.

Nolan is survived by his eternal and loving wife Bonnie, children Nolan, Jeff and Kim Swain, Tom and Dao, Carl and Holly, Mitch and Wendy McCann, Steve and Jeannette, 19 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brothers Robert Wahlen and David and Karen Wahlen, Bill and Jean Anthony, Roy Anthony, nieces, nephews and cousins who all adore him. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Sisters and Brothers, Dale and Lois Milne, Don and Norma Wahlen, Betty Jean Wahlen, JeNeil Wahlen, and parents LeRoy and Rebecca Anthony, all of whom he loved dearly.

We are heartbroken he is gone yet take comfort in knowing of the glorious reunion underway and that we will be with him again. Dad, you so deserve a rest, but we know a shovel is lovingly in your hands and you are hard at work.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14th at 12:00 noon at the Cottonwood Stake Center, 1830 East 6400 South, Salt Lake City. Friends are welcome to greet the family during the viewings on Thursday evening, June 13th from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy and again on Friday, June 14th from 10:30 to 11:45 am at the Stake Center. Nolan will be laid to rest following services at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com



Published in Deseret News from June 11 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries