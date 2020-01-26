Home

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel
1160 E.Vine St.
Murray, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel
1160 E.Vine St.
Murray, UT
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Sutherland Utah Cemetery
2250 N 4000 W
Delta, UT
View Map
Resources
Nona Skidmore Florence


1943 - 2020
Nona Skidmore
Florence
1943 - 2020
Nona Skidmore Florence returned to her heavenly home and loved ones January 23, 2020. Born the ninth of eleven children on May 26, 1943 in Delta, Utah to Evan Justin Skidmore and Eleanor Lyman Skidmore. Nona married Richard LaMar Winter, who is the father of her children and later divorced. On New Year's Eve 1983 she danced into the arms of Giles Hintze Florence. They were married December 1, 1988 and were sealed in the Salt Lake Utah temple for eternity June 20, 2015.
She is survived by: brothers, Edward Skidmore (Velma), Gail Skidmore (Linda), Brent Skidmore (Marsha); and sister, Marilyn Mickleson (Ross); children, Gregory Richard Winter (Cindy), Jeffrey Lane Winter (Sharon), Valerie Nona McAllister (Dale), and Marnie Miranda Woodruff (Kyle); 22 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents, brothers, Scott Skidmore (Phyllis), Gordon Skidmore; and sisters, Emoret Boshell (Ralph), Louise Nielson (Grant), Nancy Todd (Leonard), and Julie Skeem (Reed).
As much as Nona will be missed, her family is very happy she is reunited with the love of her life, her siblings, and parents.
A viewing will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State St., Murray, Utah. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 1160 E.Vine St.,Murray, Utah, with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will be at the Sutherland Utah Cemetery, 2250 N 4000 W, Delta, Utah starting at 3 pm. Full obituary and online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 26, 2020
