|
|
Nora B Thurgood Stephens
1931 ~ 2019
Nora B Thurgood Stephens was born October 7, 1931 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Lee and Vera Thurgood. When she was 5 years old, her family moved to West Point, Utah. Her siblings are Vera Lee Redd, John Thurgood, Dean Thurgood, Leon Thurgood, Ruth Gale, and Debbie Wilbur.
Her greatest joy was her husband and family. She married Allen Stephens in the Logan Temple on June 20, 1953. They had seven children, 27 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. Her children: Kristy (Lyle) Nelson, David (Carma) Stephens, Bryan (Jeanette) Stephens, Lee (Valerie) Stephens, Ruth (Kelly) Parker, Nancy (Jim) Bell and Luci (Russell) Lundberg.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the West Point LDS Chapel 855 N. 4000 W., West Point with a viewing prior 9:00 - 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Primary Children's Hospital.
Arrangements made under the direction of Myers Mortuary Roy, Utah.
Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 4, 2019