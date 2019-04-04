Home

Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West
Roy, UT 84067
(801) 825-2239
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
West Point LDS Chapel
855 N. 4000 W.
West Point, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
West Point LDS Chapel
855 N. 4000 W.
West Point, UT
View Map
Nora B. Thurgood Stephens


Nora B Thurgood Stephens
1931 ~ 2019
Nora B Thurgood Stephens was born October 7, 1931 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Lee and Vera Thurgood. When she was 5 years old, her family moved to West Point, Utah. Her siblings are Vera Lee Redd, John Thurgood, Dean Thurgood, Leon Thurgood, Ruth Gale, and Debbie Wilbur.
Her greatest joy was her husband and family. She married Allen Stephens in the Logan Temple on June 20, 1953. They had seven children, 27 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. Her children: Kristy (Lyle) Nelson, David (Carma) Stephens, Bryan (Jeanette) Stephens, Lee (Valerie) Stephens, Ruth (Kelly) Parker, Nancy (Jim) Bell and Luci (Russell) Lundberg.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the West Point LDS Chapel 855 N. 4000 W., West Point with a viewing prior 9:00 - 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Primary Children's Hospital.
Arrangements made under the direction of Myers Mortuary Roy, Utah.
Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 4, 2019
