Norene Roberts Wray
1927 2020
Norene Roberts Wray, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020. Norene was born to Delbert and Bertha Wyler Roberts on December 12, 1927 in Paris, Idaho. She grew up in Pocatello, Idaho, just around the corner from her sweetheart. Even as a young girl, people were drawn to her. She always had a full social life with her sparkling blue eyes, infectious smile and wonderful sense of humor. These were just a few of her special gifts. She had unconditional love for everyone and had a remarkable ability to make each of us feel special. She married David Hawkes Wray on December 30, 1944 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, where he was stationed at Camp Chaffee, before shipping out to Europe. She returned home to Pocatello to finish High School and wait for the return of her true love. After his return Norene and David began their adventure together by moving to Salt Lake City where he attended Medical School and she worked as a bank teller. They had five children, Roger, Scott, Cyndi, K.C. and Lance. Norene had a life full of service, not only as a wonderful wife and mother, but also in the community. She organized and was the first President of the Davis County Medical Auxiliary. She organized the Pink Ladies at South Davis Community Hospital. She also served as the State President of the Women's Medical Auxiliary and was a delegate to the National Medical Convention. She was involved with David in the Bountiful Community Concerts and served as President of Bountiful Sertoma. One of her many talents was a beautiful singing voice. She sang with the musical group "Medical Notes" and as her grandchildren's favorite role she played "Nellie No No". Norene brightened David's medical practice working side by side with him, helping to take special care and easing concerns of his patients. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ pf Latter Day Saints, Norene had many callings over the years, including YW advisor and President, Relief Society Counselor and Bountiful Temple Ordinance Worker. Norene and David served a mission in Vietnam, teaching neonatal resuscitation and English where she became very close with the young adults. They also served a mission in Nauvoo, Illinois where Norene as Secretary to the President and on committees related to the open house for the Nauvoo Temple Dedication. They had many great family adventures with their children and grandchildren. Norene was up for anything fun as long as her make-up stayed on and her hair didn't get wet! A favorite Lake Powell memory was a jet-ski ride that ended with Norene in the water, her hair wet, and screaming, 'Damn You David!!'. Norene is survived by her husband David, children, Roger (Ruth) Wray, Debbie Wray, Cyndi (Rod) Lawrence, K.C (Corinne) Wray and Lance Wray, 22 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Wray, a daughter-in-law Debra Wray, and her grandson Travis Lawrence.