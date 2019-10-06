|
Sept 8, 1935 ~ Sept 28, 2019
Norine Fetzer Smith, 84, died at home, September 28, 2019. Born September 8, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Florence Jackson and Henry Fetzer, the second of eleven children. Norine was a graduate of East High and the University of Utah, earning her teaching degree and later teaching at East High. On July 2, 1959 she married the love of her life, Albert N. Smith, in the Salt Lake Temple. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many leadership positions (her compassionate service calling being her most cherished) and as a scout leader for fourteen years. Norine loved singing and dancing, but most of all, being with her family. Al and Norine worked side by side catering weddings and at J&L Garden Center. A devoted wife and mother of 5 children. Survived by children; Michill (Melinda) Smith, Machele (Doug) Carbine, Margaret (DeLynn) Lamb, and daughter-in-law, Julie Fratto-Smith, 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brothers Grant, Steven, Brian, and Lowell Fetzer; sisters Joyce Powell, Barbara Hamblin, Kathryn Fetzer, and Pamela Hawker. Preceded in death by sister, Lorna Monson; brother, Kent Fetzer; son, Mark Smith, and daughter, Myrine.
A viewing will be held in the evening on October 9, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Premier Mortuary, 67 E. 8000 S. and the morning of October 10th from 9:30-10:30 am. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on October 10, 2019, at the Winder 3rd Ward, 4551 S. 1200 E., Millcreek, Ut 84117. Interment will follow at Elysian Garden Cemetery. To read the full obituary www.premierefuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 6, 2019