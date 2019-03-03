Services Memorial service 1:00 PM Crosspointe Ward building 1325 West 5550 South Taylorsville , UT View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Norma Bunnell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norma Bunnell

1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers October 8th, 1925 ~ February 19th, 2019

Norma (Jo) Huff Page Bunnell passed away quietly on February 19th, 2019. In her last few days, she was surrounded by loving family members and caretakers who recognized her feisty, fun spirit and celebrated her love of life.

Norma was born in Lake Shore Utah on October 8th, 1925 to Archer Huff and Sarah Ann Carter. She was the youngest of nine siblings: Bessie Atwood, Archie Huff, Vern Huff, Clifton Huff, Melva Hancock, John D. Huff, Lee Huff, Ila Atwood, and Norma. Her father named his youngest daughter after a popular silent movie star, Norma Talmedge. However, he gave her the nickname we all came to know her by -Jo -- after the song, "Little Joe the Wrangler." He would sing it to her as she helped him round up the cattle as a young girl or accompany him to rodeos. Jo would eventually be crowned Spanish Fork's Rodeo Queen in 1943.

Jo loved riding horses, singing cowboy songs, and dancing to any kind of music. Even though she was a child of the depression, her parents made sure she had dancing lessons. She was a standout dancer and basketball player at Spanish Fork High School. She graduated in 1943. In 1945 she met a WWII Pacific War veteran, David Duke Page; they married September 14th in that same year. Jo and Dave added David Brian to their family in 1952, Jo Ann in 1953 and Steven Duke in 1957. Dave started a new business in Richfield Utah and moved his family there in 1960 where they were active in the community.

When Dave suddenly died in March of 1973, Jo found it was difficult to manage the demands of a business and the responsibilities of a family. About a year and half later, mutual friends in Price Utah introduced Jo to a recent widower, Luis Bunnell. After a quick courtship, they married in September of 1974. Louis brought his two children and their spouses into this blended family; Mike and Toni Bunnell and Cathy and Bob Bailey. Louis was a wonderful companion for Jo. They danced, golfed, went on cruises, flew to exotic places, and bounced down the highway in their motorhome. They spent endless family time at Scofield.

In 2009, Jo and Louis made the decision to move to Sandy to be closer to family in the Salt Lake area. They made many friends at their new home. When Louis passed in 2014, Jo slowly started to decline. Life was never the same without Louis. She would be the last living survivor of her brothers and sisters and of Dave's brothers and sisters. She lived life to the fullest but was ready to reunite with family and friends waiting for her in the next big adventure of life.

Jo is survived by her children and spouses; David Brian Page, Jo Ann and Stephen King, Steven Duke and Kathy Page and her step-children and spouses; Mike and Toni Bunnell and Cathy and Bob Bailey. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends.

Walker Sanderson Mortuary is caring for Jo's remains. She will be buried in the Spanish Fork Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating Jo's life will be held on Saturday, March 16th 2019 at 1:00pm at the Crosspointe Ward building, located at 1325 West 5550 South in Taylorsville, UT. Please come and share your Jo stories with all of us!

Memories may be shared, and condolences offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.

