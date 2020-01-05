|
|
Norma C. Reed passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah after a long illness, on January 3, 2020. Born in Lubbock, Texas in 1931, she was raised in and was a child of West Texas, with roots there that ran deep and kept her anchored. As the oldest of four children of A.E. and Oreon Cary, Norma grew up during the Depression, endured the Dust Bowl, and developed the mental toughness which served her well. She worked in her father's bakery, on the ranch, and later in the assay office of Borden County, Texas. Norma was the first in her family to graduate from college, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business from Texas Tech University. In June 1953 she married Jack G. Reed in Lubbock, Texas. Thereafter, she was a partner in Jack's 24-year career in aviation and intelligence in the United States Air Force, and 17-year career in the aerospace industry. Because of her husband's role as a flight crew member in Strategic Air Command during the height and dangers of the Cold War, Norma by necessity faced the challenge of raising their three children - Weldon, Sheila and Stephen - during Jack's absences, many of which were of uncertain duration and classified, and their frequent moves. Through it all she remained buoyed by her Southern Baptist faith. Cheerful, uncomplaining, and optimistic, she made friends easily, kept them close throughout her life, and graciously hosted them in her home. Norma is survived by her younger sister, Margie, her sons Weldon and Stephen, son-in-law Bob, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Jack, daughter Sheila, and two brothers, Jim Bob and Donald Lee. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 11, 2020 at Hillside Memorial Garden in Snyder, Texas.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 5, 2020