Ive been thinking so much about Norma this past week. I also remember making popcorn in her kitchen every rainy day. I remember the time she tried to hide the Cheetos from her kids in the oven, and then forgot when she preheated to bake something. I remember her beautiful garden, eating radishes with Rachelle and balancing on railroad ties. I remember countless times being sent home after we had gotten into mischiefonce, when I cut Rachelles hair!! I remember jumping on their trampoline and spending hours playing Nintendo with my favorite neighbor kids. Norma was a second mother to me. Her house always smelled like fresh laundry, and she was a safe place for me to land when I needed it. I will always love and cherish my memories of your mom. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. Sending hugs and love from Virginia!!

Chelsey Mattingley

Friend