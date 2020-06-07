Norma Conte Enquist passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 due to complications following her brave and courageous effort to improve her quality of life. She was born in Salt Lake City on May 8, 1956 to Norma Olsen Conte and Benedict John Conte. Norma married her best friend and eternal companion, Edward Kelly Enquist, on April 18, 1975 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. They spent the next forty-five years raising three children, facing & overcoming challenges together, laughing, and spending time with those they loved.
Norma was always grateful for her kind, caring friends and neighbors and the time spent with them. She was quick to laugh at herself and loved a good joke. Norma found great joy in gardening, camping & canoeing in the Uintas, sewing & making beautiful quilts for all the new members of our family, her Italian heritage, listening to Dean Martin & Frank Sinatra, reading and sharing her love of books, volunteering at her grandchildren's elementary schools, gentle rainstorms, and snorkeling among honu in Hawaiian waters with her husband and their best friends. She found one of her greatest joys in being called Grandma. She loved her five grandchildren "the most," just ask them.
She is survived by her husband, Kelly; children Rachelle Coats (Derek), Shane (Sophie) Enquist, Adam (Melanie) Enquist. She is also survived by her siblings; Pamela, Anita, Deborah, Richard, grandchildren; Hailey, Riley, Tyler, Savannah, and Grant, as well as many nieces and nephews and their children. She was preceded in death by her loving parents.
Mom, the next time it rains, we'll be making popcorn and happily think of you.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7, from 5 to 7 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main Street, Bountiful, UT, while conforming to COVID-19 guidelines. A celebration to honor Norma's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.