Norma Conte Enquist
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Conte Enquist passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 due to complications following her brave and courageous effort to improve her quality of life. She was born in Salt Lake City on May 8, 1956 to Norma Olsen Conte and Benedict John Conte. Norma married her best friend and eternal companion, Edward Kelly Enquist, on April 18, 1975 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. They spent the next forty-five years raising three children, facing & overcoming challenges together, laughing, and spending time with those they loved.
Norma was always grateful for her kind, caring friends and neighbors and the time spent with them. She was quick to laugh at herself and loved a good joke. Norma found great joy in gardening, camping & canoeing in the Uintas, sewing & making beautiful quilts for all the new members of our family, her Italian heritage, listening to Dean Martin & Frank Sinatra, reading and sharing her love of books, volunteering at her grandchildren's elementary schools, gentle rainstorms, and snorkeling among honu in Hawaiian waters with her husband and their best friends. She found one of her greatest joys in being called Grandma. She loved her five grandchildren "the most," just ask them.
She is survived by her husband, Kelly; children Rachelle Coats (Derek), Shane (Sophie) Enquist, Adam (Melanie) Enquist. She is also survived by her siblings; Pamela, Anita, Deborah, Richard, grandchildren; Hailey, Riley, Tyler, Savannah, and Grant, as well as many nieces and nephews and their children. She was preceded in death by her loving parents.
Mom, the next time it rains, we'll be making popcorn and happily think of you.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7, from 5 to 7 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main Street, Bountiful, UT, while conforming to COVID-19 guidelines. A celebration to honor Norma's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.russonmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 6, 2020
Ive been thinking so much about Norma this past week. I also remember making popcorn in her kitchen every rainy day. I remember the time she tried to hide the Cheetos from her kids in the oven, and then forgot when she preheated to bake something. I remember her beautiful garden, eating radishes with Rachelle and balancing on railroad ties. I remember countless times being sent home after we had gotten into mischiefonce, when I cut Rachelles hair!! I remember jumping on their trampoline and spending hours playing Nintendo with my favorite neighbor kids. Norma was a second mother to me. Her house always smelled like fresh laundry, and she was a safe place for me to land when I needed it. I will always love and cherish my memories of your mom. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. Sending hugs and love from Virginia!!
Chelsey Mattingley
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved