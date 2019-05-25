Norma Gloria Atkinson Fackrell

10/15/1926 ~ 5/24/2019

Mt. Pleasant, UT-Our Sweet Mom and Grandmother, Norma Gloria Atkinson Fackrell, passed away on May 24, 2019 in Layton Ut. She was born on October 15, 1926 to Mr. John Wright Atkinson and Ms. Hettie Catherine Turknett. She grew up in Wesconnett Florida (about 12 miles out of Jacksonville, Florida) and was the sixth of seven children in her family.

She met Joseph Charles Fackrell Jr. while he was stationed at the Naval Air Station in Florida and they were married on July 20th 1948 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Gloria is survived by five wonderful children Joseph, John, Joyce, Jim and Steve. Sixteen Grandchildren and many beautiful Great Grandchildren that love their Grandma Very Much.

Gloria loved her family very much and was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints. She lived her testimony and was a wonderful example of loving, selfless service. The Gospel in her words was "My Life" and she truly had charity. She loved painting, and gardening, especially her black eyed peas and tomatoes. She enjoyed The Lawrence Welk Show, Red Lobster and her cruises to Hawaii. She is a wonderful, amazing Woman, and we will miss her very much.

Funeral services will be held May 29, 2019 at 11 am located at Rasmussen Mortuary in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. 96 N 100 W, Mt Pleasant with a viewing starting at 9:30 am at the mortuary. Interment to follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Online condolences at www.rasmussenmortuary.com

