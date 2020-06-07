Norma Jean Dye Phipps, 88, born April 20, 1932 and passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Norma was a teacher beginning her career in 1952 in eastern Kentucky. She was the first female school bus driver in the area. She taught summers at Indian Community Schools. She taught 5th grade at Woodrow Wilson Elementary and Twin Peaks Elementary. She served as president of Granite School District Teachers Association, and was the chief contract negotiator for the teachers for several years. She was a member of the National Education Association and a former board member of Wasatch Manor, Salt Lake City.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rosecrest 2nd Ward.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Muriel Dye (1907-1983); her father, Ireland Dye (1905-1998); and sister, Anna Dye Williams (1930-2003).
She is survived by her only son, Robert Edward Phipps (Tammy), Tooele, UT; sister, Della Grace Calderwood (Dave), Round Rock, TX; five nephews, Thomas Williams (Henrietta), San Francisco, CA; John Williams (Sherry), Lexington, KY; Charles Dieteman (Lisa), Round Rock, TX; Thomas Calderwood (Julie), Round Rock, TX; Daniel Calderwood (Meredith), Round Rock, TX; 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
She is dearly loved and will be missed by all.
Family will gather for a memorial service Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00am at the Rosecrest 2nd Ward, 3101 South 2300 East. The memorial service will be available to watch online by going to Norma's obituary page at HolbrookMortuary.com; where there is also a guestbook to post messages for the family. Interment will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Norma was a teacher beginning her career in 1952 in eastern Kentucky. She was the first female school bus driver in the area. She taught summers at Indian Community Schools. She taught 5th grade at Woodrow Wilson Elementary and Twin Peaks Elementary. She served as president of Granite School District Teachers Association, and was the chief contract negotiator for the teachers for several years. She was a member of the National Education Association and a former board member of Wasatch Manor, Salt Lake City.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rosecrest 2nd Ward.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Muriel Dye (1907-1983); her father, Ireland Dye (1905-1998); and sister, Anna Dye Williams (1930-2003).
She is survived by her only son, Robert Edward Phipps (Tammy), Tooele, UT; sister, Della Grace Calderwood (Dave), Round Rock, TX; five nephews, Thomas Williams (Henrietta), San Francisco, CA; John Williams (Sherry), Lexington, KY; Charles Dieteman (Lisa), Round Rock, TX; Thomas Calderwood (Julie), Round Rock, TX; Daniel Calderwood (Meredith), Round Rock, TX; 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
She is dearly loved and will be missed by all.
Family will gather for a memorial service Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00am at the Rosecrest 2nd Ward, 3101 South 2300 East. The memorial service will be available to watch online by going to Norma's obituary page at HolbrookMortuary.com; where there is also a guestbook to post messages for the family. Interment will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.