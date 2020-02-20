|
Norma Jeanne Coombs Butler
Oct 23, 1945 ~ Feb 7. 2020
Norma Jeanne Coombs Butler, age 74, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020. She was born on October 23, 1945 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Lydia Astin and Norman Wendell Coombs. She was one of nine children. She graduated from Granite High School and also attended Stevens-Henagar College.
She lived her life to serve others. She loved working as a waitress, bartender and as a cook at numerous restaurants and bars. Her last job was at Davids Lounge in West Valley City.
She married Bud Davis (George) in 1964, Frank Dunham in 1975 and DuWayne Fred Butler on March 14, 1996. She is survived by her six children, Sheila (Donald) Greenwalt, Mike Davis, Liz (Cliff) Payne, Natasha (Earl) Reed, Samantha (David) Burila and Norman (Talia) Dunham. She was the proud grandma of 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren (with a set of twins due later this year). She is also survived by her siblings Gilbert Coombs, David Coombs, Micheal Coombs, Mary Meyers and Ruth Coombs Anthony.
She was preceded in death by her husband DuWayne Fred Butler, her parents Lydia & Norman Coombs, her sister Barbara Morgan and brothers Wendell Coombs and Edwin Coombs and a great granddaughter Emily Ann Searcy.
No funeral services will be held at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be held in June with close family and friends.
Online Condolences and Memories may be shared at daltonhoopes.com
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020