August 7, 1937 ~ Sept 13, 2019
Norma Lester Gilbert, 82, passed away in her sleep in Rigby, Idaho on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was born Norma Ruth Lester on August 7, 1937.
She was married to Richard R. Gilbert on July 28, 1956. They were blessed with three children: Julie Haggin, Rick (Paula) Gilbert and Jolene (Kevin) Gillins. She was blessed with six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She loved her family, her daily cups of coffee, gambling, and watching Hallmark Christmas movies.
Norma will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband Richard, one sister, Mary Johnson, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Huntsman Lester and Florence Irene Lester, sister Darlene Wood, brother Joe Lester and sister Barbra Wright.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Hilton Garden Inn, 277 W Sego Lili Drive Sandy, Utah 84057.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to the through this link:
https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=588948&fr_id=1060&pg=fund
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 22, 2019