Norma Lynn Cook Montgomery
1929-2020
Norma Lynn Cook Montgomery (90) passed away on March 27. 2020 at her home. She was born Nov, 27, 1929, to Rulon F. and Katherine Bell Cook. She married Clarence S Montgomery (Monty), Nov. 2, 1949, in the Salt Lake Temple.
At this time of pandemic virus, a private gathering will be held. A Celebration of Norma's Life will be held for family and friends on an upcoming date to be announced. Complete obituary and memories can be shared at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020