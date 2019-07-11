Norma Marion Clayton

1927-2019

Salt Lake City, Utah-Norma Marion Clayton was born November 11, 1927 in Twin Falls, ID and died July 8, 2019 at the Sheridan Assisted Living in South Jordan, UT. She was 91 years old and died of natural causes.

Marion was raised in Burley, Idaho. She was the sixth child of Hans Sorenson Jr. and Maggie Elizabeth Taylor, and her siblings were Alta, Dona, Asael Taylor, Howard Alma, and Afton Sorensen.

Marion worked in Burley, ID at Harpster's Bakery, Melburn's Bakery, and as a telephone operator. After high school, she moved to Los Angeles and worked as a telephone operator, and also worked as an operator in Oakland and Berkley, CA. She was a PBX operator in San Francisco, CA. She graduated from Patricia Steven's Modeling School in Hollywood, CA. She worked at Credit Union, and at Aurbachs and Church Magazines, in Salt Lake City, UT. She also attended Heneger's Business College in Salt Lake.

Marion married Dale Vaughn Clayton in the Salt Lake Temple on February 10, 1950. They had three children. She is survived by her children: Sandralei (Kenneth) Burgess of Alpine, UT, Shauna Lynne (Daniel) Hunter of Daybreak, UT, and Dale Kim (Jillene) Clayton of Murray, UT. Marion has 16 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren. Her husband Dale preceded her in death on May 15, 1999.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 12 pm at the Centerville 5th Ward, 270 N. 300 E., Centerville, UT 84014. A viewing will be held Sunday, July 14, at 7-8:30 pm at the same location. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, UT 84106.

Published in Deseret News on July 11, 2019