Norma Overgaard Barlow
3/30/1935-9/25/2020
Our beloved Mother, Grandma, Great-grandma and sister, Norma O. Barlow, age 85, died on September 25, 2020. She chose to let nature take its course, passing from stomach cancer shortly after diagnosis. Born on March 30, 1935 in Herning, Ringkobing, Denmark to Kristian V. Overgaard and Hilda K. Bengtsson. She was proud to be Danish. Norma joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at age 13. Being an active member, she decided to immigrate to New York by herself, at the age of 19, with the intent of joining the Saints in Utah. She obtained that goal within a year of her arrival. There she meet her sweetheart, Richard, where they married in the Salt Lake Temple on September 12, 1956.
Norma had a strong, unwavering testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and her Heavenly Father. She served in many positions in her wards thru the years. She especially enjoyed serving as a Temple worker until her health prevented this. She loved working on genealogy at the Genealogical Library, first for her Father-in-law, and recently, making sure to have as much temple work done here on Earth for her family members already in Heaven. Norma was known for her service to her family. Due to her dedication, her son Tom was able to live at home for over 17 years after his life changing accident. She even served as a companion with Tom, as a Stake and Ward Missionary from their home, while Tom was a quadriplegic. She nursed both Tom and Richard through all of their medical needs as well as their deaths. With assistance from her family and friends, both were able to die in the comfort of their home, as was Norma. Her service extended too many others. She would often prepare meals for those in need. She was well known for her baking, cake decorating and catering skills.
She is survived by her children, Karen Jo Turner (Bryan), Elizabeth Ann Duncan (Ronald), E. Jennett Apgood (Richard), James H. Barlow, Melora K. Corbin (Kenneth), her younger brother, Walter Overgaard (Debbie), and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren She was preceded in death by her Eternal Companion Richard W. Barlow, her son, Thomas H. Barlow, her parents, eight siblings and one great-grandchild.
Thank you to the Quality Home Care and Hospice staff that helped us care for our Mother on her journey to Heaven.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Willow Creek 7th Ward building 2115 E Creek Road at 11 am. Due to Covid-19, the viewing that will be from 10-10:45 am, will be for extended family and close friends only. We ask all joining us, to please wear masks, and social distance. Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery.
. A Zoom meeting will be available for those who would like to watch the funeral. Please find link at www.serenityfhs.com
.