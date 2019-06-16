Norma Rae Randle

Hill

1936 ~ 2019

Salt Lake City, Utah-Norma Rae Hill passed away June 8, 2019, at the age of 82 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born October 15, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Thomas Randle Jr. and Norma DeEtta Stapley Randle. Norma married James P. Hill on June 21, 1986. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The driving force of Norma's life was her family. Nothing interested her more than the lives of her loved ones. Though she was generally a reserved person in large social situations, she was a great conversationalist and an avid storyteller. She was a University of Utah Alumni and retired from Zion's Bank.

Norma is survived by her son Adrian Luke (Angela) and adoring daughter and best friend Joey Luke; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband, James P. Hill (2006).

Funeral services will be held at 2PM on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S), Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral services beginning at 12 PM (noon). Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.



Published in Deseret News on June 16, 2019