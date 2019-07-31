|
Norma Rae Lyon Fisher
1929 ~ 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Norma Rae Lyon Fisher, age 89, passed away surrounded by her family on July 29, 2019 in Taylorsville, Utah. Norma Rae Lyon Fisher was born on September 25, 1929 in Preston, Idaho to Charles Leonard Lyon and Lula Palmer Lyon. She was the 3rd of 6 children, and the oldest daughter.
She married Don Eldred Fisher on June 12, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 18 years until his death in January 1975.
She is survived by her brother Mark Lyon, and sister Ann (Richard) Conley, daughters Cynthia Jone (Don) Gaisford, Claudia Joy (Grietus) Streuper, Yvonne Rae (Ronnie) Jensen, and son Melvin Don Fisher (Peter Perez). She has 8 beautiful grandchildren, and 11 beautiful great grandchildren.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, three brothers and three sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at the Harmon Ward Granger South Stake 4634 West Harmon Drive, West Valley City, Utah on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12:00 PM with a viewing from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM. An evening viewing will be held at the same location Friday from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.
Longer obituary can be found at MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Deseret News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019