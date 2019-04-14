Norma Rae Peacock

1932 ~ 2019

Norma Rae Asay passed away Tuesday April 11 2019 at the age of 87. She was born on April 4 1932 in Ferron Utah to Normand Asay and Edna Huntsman Asay.

Norma married Vernon R. Peacock Sept 29th 1950 in Castle Dale, UT. The marriage was latter solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. She was a devoted Mother to her four children. Norma worked over 30 years in the Jordan School District, as a Manager over the School lunch program. She was highly recognized for her ability to serve a delicious lunch while making the students feel loved and welcome. Norma loved her family, traveling, playing games and being with friends.

She is survived by two daughters, Pam (Don Jr) Sheppard of Salt Lake and Connie (Kirk) Parker of Mesa Arizona; Daughter in law, Cheryl Peacock Cottle; three brothers Jack Asay, Don Asay and Max Asay; 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Norma was proceeded in Death by her husband Vernon Peacock and sons Michael, Dennis and siblings Clyde Mckee and Shirley Leathers

Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 15th at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS church located 240 East Greenwood Circle in Midvale. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 6-8pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.) in Sandy, as well as Monday prior to services beginning at 10am. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens.



