April 17, 1938 ~ June 3, 2019

Norma J. Rasmussen, a tender woman with a heart of gold, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and returned to her dear husband's arms on June 3, 2019. Born in Salina, Utah, on April 17, 1938 to Glen Robert Johnson and Maurine Borg Johnson, Norma loved the outdoors and was a friend to all animals, spending her early years barrel racing, riding horses, and observing the deer and elk at the family farm in Manti. She attended Manti High School and earned an associate's degree from Snow College. Many things brought Norma happiness. She was a passionate square dancer and equally passionate when it came to watching "Dancing With the Stars." She found musical joy in the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Donny and Marie Osmond, and Royal Bliss. She loved collecting coins, jewelry, and Marie Osmond dolls, and never turned down a trip to Vegas to see a show.

But above all else, it was family that gave Norma the greatest joy. Norma married the love of her life, Wallace Edward Rasmussen, on July 25, 1958 in the Manti LDS Temple. They lived an adventurous life together, visiting most of the Lower 48 states and Canada. Norma created a home of love for her two children, Daren Lee and Karl Wayne Rasmussen, and that love and care only grew as her family grew over the years to include 5 grandchildren - Colton, Heather, Karlee, Kaycee, and Konner - and two grandsons-in-laws, Taylor and Tylor. More than anything, Norma loved being with her family and treasured family reunions. Her sweet presence and big heart will be missed.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents, brother Aaron Paul Johnson, and husband. She is survived by her brother Glen Robert Johnson and his wife Carolyn; sister Lynda Johnson Liljenquist and her husband Blaine; brother Steven R. Johnson and his wife Dorothy; her 2 sons, 5 grandchildren and their spouses.

Viewings will take place June 10, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. and June 11, 10 a.m., at Union Park 2nd Ward Chapel, 7500 S. 700 E., Midvale, Utah. The funeral service will also take place at the chapel June 11, 11 a.m. Following the funeral, Norma will be buried in the Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Norma's sons would like to express their gratitude to all of the family, friends, and Canyon Creek staff for their kindness and help.

Published in Deseret News on June 9, 2019