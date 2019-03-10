Norma Tew

Berntson

1931 - 2019

Norma Tew Berntson daughter of Burton Edwin Tew and Leah Lundell was born at home in Mapleton, Utah on April 4, 1931 and passed away peacefully March 6, 2019 in Holladay, Utah.

She was born of goodly parents and a stalwart pioneer heritage. Norma was a hard working farm girl who, because of the death of her mother at the tender age of 11, was thrust into the role of mother, nurse, and homemaker.

Norma's young life consisted of daily milking cows, baling hay, and stomping rattle snakes. She loved reading, poetry, the arts, and music. Among her favorites were Jim Reeves, John Gary, and the Tabernacle Choir. Her fondest memories were annual trips to the Yellowstone and Jackson Hole areas, 4-wheeling her Jeep through the hills and mountains and red rock country of Utah. Norma was a life-long avid hunter and enjoyed fishing with her father and family.

Using the skills obtained from nursing her elder brother Fred, who was stricken with Rheumatic fever and not expected to live, went on to obtain her nursing degree graduating in the first class of the BYU School of Nursing in 1956. She spent 40+ years as a nurse at Primary Children's Hospital eventually retiring as the head nurse of the recovery room staff in June 1996. Norma cherished her long lasting friendships she made at Primary's.

Norma married Dale Rampton Berntson, December 7, 1961 later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they enjoyed camping, annual family deer hunts, traveling she and Dale purchased a plane after obtaining their pilots license.

Later in life she enjoyed the comforts of condominium living but never failed to grow her tomato plants along the paths and gardens surrounding her condo, often complaining about people stealing her tomatoes. Norma always decorated her balcony with pots full of geraniums and petunias, pinwheels and the American flag. She enjoyed canning and won a Blue Ribbon for her raspberry rhubarb preserves.

Norma is survived by her son Bradly Tew Berntson (Jane), brothers, John Tew, Carolyn (Tew) McCandless, and Thomas Tew, step-sons Randy, Aaron, Loren (Pam), and Gary Berntson, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Proceeded in death by her husband Dale, daughter Heidi, brothers, Burton and Fred, and sister, Lynette.

Special thanks to the nurses, aides, residents and staff at Highland Care Center for their care and friendship and the greatest appreciation to Encompass Hospice Nurse Marie, and Therapy dog, Pinki, who Norma loved so much.

Services will be held, Wednesday, March 13, at 11:00am at Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2350 East 1300 South. Friends may call on Tuesday, March 12 from 6-8pm at Larkin Sunset Lawn and from 9:30-10:30am on Wednesday.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 10, 2019