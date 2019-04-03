Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Crescent 3rd Ward
10600 S. 949 E.
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Crescent 3rd Ward
10600 S. 949 E.
Norma Walters Suess


1932 - 2019
Norma Walters Suess Obituary
Norma Walters Suess
1932 ~ 2019
Our beloved mother and grandmother, Norma Ann Walters Suess, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 1, 2019.
Born April 7, 1932 at South Salt Lake, Utah, to William Bruce Walters and Grace Van Leeuwen Walters. Married her sweetheart Jared Hans Suess on June 8, 1962 in the Salt Lake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple. Norma loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and was a faithful servant. Served in many capacities in the Church, including as a stake missionary and as Relief Society president, both for her ward and her stake. She had many talents, including being a friend to all she met.
Survived by son, Jared Hans (Sandra) Suess, Jr.; daughter, Heidi (Michael) Morrow; grandchildren, Sabrina, Samuel, Katelynn, Alex, and Matthew Morrow; sister, Marion Jensen; sisters and brother-in-law, Esther (Wendell) Jones, Silvia Gallegos, Evelyn Frogget, Louise Talbot, Michael Suess; and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by father, mother, husband, many beloved cousins, and infant son, Joseph William Suess.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Crescent 3rd Ward, 10600 S. 949 E. Friends may call Thursday, 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St., and Friday, at the church from 9:30 -10:45 a.m. Internment: Elysian Burial Gardens.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 3, 2019
