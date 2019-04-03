Norma Walters Suess

1932 ~ 2019

Our beloved mother and grandmother, Norma Ann Walters Suess, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 1, 2019.

Born April 7, 1932 at South Salt Lake, Utah, to William Bruce Walters and Grace Van Leeuwen Walters. Married her sweetheart Jared Hans Suess on June 8, 1962 in the Salt Lake Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple. Norma loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and was a faithful servant. Served in many capacities in the Church, including as a stake missionary and as Relief Society president, both for her ward and her stake. She had many talents, including being a friend to all she met.

Survived by son, Jared Hans (Sandra) Suess, Jr.; daughter, Heidi (Michael) Morrow; grandchildren, Sabrina, Samuel, Katelynn, Alex, and Matthew Morrow; sister, Marion Jensen; sisters and brother-in-law, Esther (Wendell) Jones, Silvia Gallegos, Evelyn Frogget, Louise Talbot, Michael Suess; and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by father, mother, husband, many beloved cousins, and infant son, Joseph William Suess.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Crescent 3rd Ward, 10600 S. 949 E. Friends may call Thursday, 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St., and Friday, at the church from 9:30 -10:45 a.m. Internment: Elysian Burial Gardens.

