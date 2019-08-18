|
1954 ~ 2019
Norm passed away on August 14, 2019 as a result of a paragliding accident at Beaver Mountain, Utah. Norm was born on May 23, 1954 in Logan, UT . Norm attended Ohio State University and Golden Gate University where he received his law degree. Norm moved to San Diego where he met and married Theresa Redmond Stevens in 1987 . They had two sons Kaycee and Bryan. In 1994 he moved to Maine with his family where he lived until 2016 when he retired as an attorney with the State of Maine Bureau of Insurance . While living in California in the late 1970's Norm developed a love for flying hang gliders and paragliders . Norm enjoyed making many road trips with his family to fly the mountains throughout New England and Canada. His enthusiasm for flying was contagious and with his generosity of time , patience and kindness he mentored others in the sport. Norm also enjoyed windsurfing, kitesurfing, kayaking, flyfishing and even learned to ride a unicycle with his sons. Norm was a talented musician . He played the violin, piano, fiddle, mandolin and guitar. Norm moved to Mapleton , UT after retiring in 2016 . Although Norm's life ended too early he died doing what he loved . He is survived by his two sons , Kaycee W. Stevens and Bryan R Stevens; his mother Kalae Knight Nelson of Mapleton , UT; his dad Ray Stevens, his siblings Virginia Adler, Nancy Couey, David Stevens, Natalie Coley, James Stevens, and Julie Kang. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Monday August 19, 2019 at 11am at Delta Cemetery - lot 8, block 15, #16 along with a reception from 2 -5 pm at Magleby's Restaurant 198 S Main at. Springville, UT. All are welcome.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2019