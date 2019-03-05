Norman C Bell

1930 - 2019

On March 2, 2019, Norman C Bell rejoined his wife, Gloria, beyond the setting sun.

Norman was "Norm" to all his friends, which meant he was Norm to everyone. Born in Salt Lake City, Norman excelled in achievements that took him around the world, serving in the US Navy in the Korean War, fulfilling an LDS mission in Finland, and visiting almost every fishing spot in Utah.

Whistling, singing, fishing, the gospel, and serving others were some of his great loves, but his greatest love was his wife Gloria (preceded 1.4.16). Married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1956, Norm was devoted to his wife and was married for 59 years. Family was his life and he spent his free time with his three children: Holly, Justin (preceded 1991) & Erin, his son-in-law, Ken, and his granddaughter, Hilary.

A commercial electrician by trade, Norm was able to work on remodeling several temples in Utah as well as the Washington D.C. temple. He was an avid fisherman and could be found fishing for trout every chance he got.

Norm studied the gospel while in the Navy and devoted his life to the study of the gospel. He served in many positions in the LDS Church, but most notably as Bishop. Anyone and everyone was drawn to and loved "Bishop Bell," who always had a story or fish tale to share. Many testimonies and lives were empowered by having known this beloved soul of God, and his example will forever shine in the hearts of those he touched.

Norm is survived by his daughters Erin Bell, Holly Heffron (Ken Heffron), and granddaughter, Hilary Heffron. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria May ['nee Fitt], son Justin Ladd Bell, brothers Ben and William, sister Lila Blosch and parents Alma Chase Bell and Lovina Pearl ['nee Moulton] Bell.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Cannon 3rd Ward, 1301 South 1200 West, Salt Lake City. Viewings will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at the church and on Friday from 11:00-11:45 am prior to the service. Interment at Salt Lake City Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 5, 2019