Norman Clyde Turner passed away on February 16, 2020. Norman was born on January 19, 1929 in Bluffdale, Utah, to Samuel and Birdie Jones Turner. He grew up in Bluffdale and graduated from Jordan High School in 1947. He attended two years at BYU, then served a two and a half year LDS mission in France. He then continued his education at BYU, where he met Barbara Jean Hughes. They married on March 2, 1953, in the Salt Lake Temple. Norman served for two years in the Army during the Korean War, and a year and a half for the State Dept. Norman then returned to BYU where he received his BA and MA degrees in French and Spanish, followed by a PhD from Syracuse University in French Lit. Norman taught at Indiana St., San Diego St., and finally at BYU in 1970 where he was the Chair of the French and Italian Dept. He served faithfully in his church all his life including being Bishop in San Diego and in Orem. He also served as an ordinance worker in the temple and as a volunteer at the MTC. He and his wife Barbara served as Mission President in the Italy Catania Mission from 1983-1985. They also served a mission in Romania in 1996. Norman is survived by his wife Barbara, and by his four children: Gary (Nadine) Turner, Douglas (Lori)Turner, Michelle Turner, and Lisa (Tony) Strickland, 13 grandchildren, and 33 great grandchildren, as well as his younger brother William J. Turner of St. George.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel on 745 N. 600 W., Pleasant Grove, UT. Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 21 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary 495 S. State Street, Orem, UT. and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday prior to the services at the church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 20, 2020