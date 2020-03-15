|
Norman Cooley Wells
1945 ~ 2020
Norman Cooley Wells, a diehard Ute who loved sports cars, Western movies and family trips to Yellowstone, passed away March 11, 2020, of cancer. He was 74.
Norm was born April 2, 1946, in Salt Lake City, to Joseph Edward and Lola Taylor Wells. He attended Salt Lake City schools, received an associate degree in accounting from LDS Business College in 1975 and took advanced accounting, management and marketing classes at Westminster College in Salt Lake City and Long Island University in Greenville, N.Y.
A senior accountant for corporations in Utah, Washington, D.C., New Jersey and New York, he owned the accounting firm of Norman C. Wells & Association and was secretary of various irrigation companies for Sandy City. Following a 24-year tenure as a fiscal analyst for Sandy City, he retired on January 16, 2019.
Norm served in the United States Coast Guard and was on the board of several non-profit organizations.
He married JoAnn Jacobsen on Jan. 2, 1975, in Salt Lake City. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Jordan River Utah LDS Temple. The couple divorced in 2000, but remained friends, devoted to their sons and grandsons.
Norm was happiest when fishing, boating and camping with his sons at Yellowstone, Bear Lake and Lake Powell, watching John Wayne movies with his dogs (Gizmo and Liam) sitting on his lap and attending University of Utah football and basketball games.
Norm was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Coleen Wells Stockdale and Jay Edward Wells. He is survived by his sons, Taylor Christian Wells, Sandy; Jordan Hunter Wells, North Salt Lake; grandsons, Hunter Orion Wells, Nolan Thomas Perry Wells and Evan Gene Wells, Woods Cross; siblings, Edward (Sharlene) Wells, Salt Lake City, and Wilma (Brent) Thomas, LDS Mission, NYC; brother-in-law, Bud (Camille) Stockdale, Cottonwood Heights and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Utah Veterans Memorial Park located at 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah. A "Celebration of Life" will be held when the coronavirus crisis subsides.
His sons express sincere gratitude to Norm's primary care physician, U. of U. internist Barry Stults, M.D., and Huntsman Cancer Hospital physicians for the kind and thorough care they gave their Dad, and to Jenkins-Soffe for their professionalism.
In lieu of flowers, Taylor and Jordan ask that donations be made in Norm's name to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108-1235.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 15, 2020