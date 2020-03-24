|
1944 ~ 2020
Norman Leon Lyde was born April 27, 1944, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Nolen A. and Marcella May Tomsik Lyde. He died suddenly of natural causes at home on March 21, 2020.
As a child he lived in Libya, Germany, and France. He attended junior high and high school in Tampa, Florida. After graduation he attended Vanderbilt University for a year and then transferred to Brigham Young University, receiving a BA in political science in June 1969. Before completing his degree, he served as a missionary in Australia for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1967-1968 where he was known as "Lolly Lyde".
In June 1969, he entered the United States Army and served three years as an artillery lieutenant. He graduated eighth in his class at Officer Candidate School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. During 1970, he served in Vietnam as a forward observer with an infantry company and was awarded the Purple Heart, Air Medal, and Bronze Star.
Beginning in the fall of 1973, "Mr. Lyde" began his teaching career at American Fork Junior High School teaching social studies. On December 22, 1973, he married Sally Sue Roth. While teaching, he received a Master of Education from BYU in June 1977 and in June 1979, he entered a doctoral program at the University of Florida and received a Doctor of Education in December 1981.
Norman loved being a teacher, storyteller, and entertainer. He created an engaging classroom with slide shows and other multimedia, while decorating his classroom with routinely-updated wall-to-wall posters. He looked forward to making a movie every year, starring the students and faculty. In the fall of 2019, he retired from AFJH after 46 years of teaching.
He loved music, movies, and reading. He liked learning magic tricks to keep his mind sharp, but also to teach others in entertaining ways. He loved serving the Lord and teaching the gospel. He served as stake president in the Orem Utah Aspen Stake, spending hours preparing talks. He had a gift with words and knew how to make others feel good about themselves.
At the time of his death, Norman and Sally were anxiously waiting to serve as military relation missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Carolina Raleigh Mission at Fort Bragg.
His family remembers him being very generous, patient, and funny. He is preceded in death by his son Michael Norman and mother Marcella Pike. He is survived by his wife, Sally, and children: Elizabeth Smith (Greg), John (Lorien), Emily Evans (Mike), Matthew, Steven (Kathryn), Kevin, and 20 grandchildren.
He will be buried at Camp Williams with Military Honors.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 24, 2020