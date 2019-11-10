|
|
Norman Wallace Johnson
In Loving Memory
Norman Wallace Johnson passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 31, 2019. Funeral services will be provided by Nelson Family Mortuary and will take place Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Orem Sharon Stake Center, 545 South 800 East, in Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held earlier that day at 11:30 am. Norman will be buried next to his sweetheart following the services at the Orem City Cemetery. To read the obituary and express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 10, 2019