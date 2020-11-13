'Norma' Birdie Bowman
1927 - 2020
'Norma' Birdie Bowman, fondly known as GMa, quietly passed on November 11th, 2020.
Norma was born October 13, 1927. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Ralph (aka "The Guru") Bowman on June 20th 1950 until his passing on January 7, 1992. She leaves behind a herd of children and those she raised as her own: Holly (Mike), April, Mark, Connie and Bret, and thier significant others; along with Leslie and Delia; her best friends, Chuck and Heather. Included, she leaves a basket full of precious grandchildren, including those she embraced as her own: Joshua, Adam, Sri, Beau, Brittnie, Mathew, KC, Autson, Sarah, Rachel, Tiffany, Tawny, Tanjy; along with Sam, Ivan, Jessica and Joshua and their 13 children, GMa's Great grandchildren. Also included is at least one stadium full of friends and admirers.
GMa, you are our true heroine. You will be missed but you will always have a warm place in our hearts and we will see you again. We Love You.
In lieu of flowers we request you to be gracious and carry on Norma's everyday belief and action by doing a kind deed for another soul. Contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
is greatly appreciated.
The viewing will be held 10am, Saturday November 14th at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E. 1300 S. SLC,Utah.
For full obituary, visit www.larkinmortuary.com