Octave Gerald Bollschweiler
1935 - 2020
Clearfield, UT-Gary was born June 10, 1935, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Rex Foster and Merle Ryser Bollschweiler. He passed away on July 18, 2020. He was married to his sweetheart of 65 years, Anna Marie Benincosa. They were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple on May 27, 1955.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Gary is preceded in death by his son, Bradley Jay Bollschweiler, his brother, George Ryser Bollschweiler, and his loving parents.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Marie, his children, Dennis (Merrilyn), Steven (Diane), Sandra (Grant) Armstrong, Allen (Tamera); and his sister, Judy (Dean) Carlston. He is blessed to have 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Gary was a graduate of Davis High School (1953). He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership capacities in the Young Men's, the Naches Bishopric, and throughout the High Priest Group. He served in the Ogden temple for six years alongside his wife. As a Frontier Airlines employee, Gary lived and grew his family in many states throughout the country before returning to his home state of Utah.
Funeral services will be held at Lakeview Mortuary on Thursday, July 23. Viewing is at 10 am, with service to follow at 11 am.
Our thanks to Thatcher Brook Rehab Center for their loving care of Gary during his stay. For streaming instructions and to leave condolences go to WWW.MemorialUtah.com

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Memorial Lakeview Mortuary & Cemetery
JUL
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Memorial Lakeview Mortuary & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Lakeview Mortuary & Cemetery
1640 E Lakeview Dr
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 298-1564
