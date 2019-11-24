|
|
Ofa Dunn Lillywhite
1940~2019
Ofa Dunn Lillywhite passed away on November 22, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born June 30, 1940 in Nukualofa, Tongatapu, Tonga, the third and youngest child of Emile Craner and Evelyn Hyde Dunn. She spent the first ten years of her life in Tonga, while her father was serving as mission president. They returned to Logan, Utah, where she graduated from Logan High School and Utah State University, where she majored in elementary education.
She married Robert Lee Lillywhite in the Logan Temple on Dec. 16, 1960. She was the mother of six children, (five surviving). The family spent another ten years in the South Pacific in Tonga, New Zealand, Western and America Samoa, and Tahiti.
A valiant member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Robert and Ofa served five missions for the Church, in the Salt Lake Temple, New Zealand, South Africa, Hawaii, and Virginia, Chesapeake. She dedicated her life to her family, but always kept busy with crafts of all sorts. She worked tirelessly with her husband to build a beautiful home filled with love. Always willing to serve others, she was quick to volunteer her time and talents. She loved to play the piano and spent time practicing almost every day. She loved flowers and gardening and taught her children the value of work. She is loved and will be missed every day.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son, brother (Hyde Dunn), and one great-grandson. And is survived by her husband Robert, her children Brad (Brenda) Lillywhite, Linay (Roger) Robison, Krishna (Scott) Nelson, Suzanne (Kirt) Merrill, Colette (Phil) Reid, her sister Karen Black, 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Compton Bench Chapel, 850 North Compton Road, Farmington, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to services from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019