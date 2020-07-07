Ole was a best friend at Palo Alto High School and at Stanford, where he was also a fraternity brother. We worked together in the kitchen and waiting tables to earn room and board. His brother Kal followed a couple of years behind us and also joined our fraternity.

We send our love and best wishes to Maija and family. We share your loss and pray for healing.

I value all the great memories of our time together for so many years.

Peter B Pitsker

Classmate