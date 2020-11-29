1/1
Olga Gallo
1939 - 2020
Olga Bianca Gallo, 81, passed away on November 21, 2020 in Sandy, Utah.
Born September 5th 1939 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Olga came to Utah at 14 and loved her time here but always considered Rotterdam her home. Olga took great pride in her heritage and loved to sing & speak to her grandchildren in Dutch.
She is survived by son Tracy (Renae) Gallo, daughter Ingrid Searle and her grandchildren Madissen Gallo, Madison Snow, Robbie Gallo and Boaz Gallo.
No services will be held. Her spirit will live on in our hearts. Thank you to all that have loved and cared for Olga over the years. Your kindness and generosity will always be remembered. Condolences at www.MemorialUtah.com.

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary Cemetery & Crematorium
10055 S State St
Sandy, UT 84070
(801) 566-1249
