Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Riverton 16th Ward Chapel
1208 W 12400 S
Riverton, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverton 16th Ward Chapel
1208 W 12400 S
Riverton, UT
Oliver Warren Davis


1936 - 2019
Oliver Warren Davis Obituary
Oliver Warren Davis
1936-2019
Oliver Warren Davis was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 8, 1936, the second child to Oliver Paul and May Hender Davis. He graduated from Granite High School where he met the love of his life, Laurette Burton. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on September 9, 1955 and were blessed with nine children. Warren worked as a brick mason for over 40 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including bishop and counselor in the stake presidency. His family will always remember him as man of faith, hard work, service, love of family and love of God. Warren is survived by his wife, Laurette, and children: Scott, Keith, Jeff, Stann, Wayne, Wendy (Reeder), Heidi (Speirs), Kendal and Klint. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 29 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy. with funeral services held Saturday, November 30 at 11:00 am, Riverton 16th Ward Chapel, 1208 W 12400 S, Riverton, Utah with a viewing held prior to the services from 9:30-10:30 am.
Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
